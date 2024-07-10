Body Of Tacoma Man Who Fell Into Banks Lake Recovered

The body of a man who went missing on Banks Lake near Coulee City last week has been recovered.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Daniel Ciobanu of Tacoma was found on the shores of the lake near the Coulee City Campground at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

"He was discovered by someone at the park. The body had drifted to the shoreline."

Foreman says Ciobanu went missing while paddleboarding with his fiancé' on July 5.

"They encountered some winds that caused the paddleboard to dump both of them into the water. The woman made it to shore safely, however, Mr. Ciobanu did not. He was not wearing a life vest."

The Grant County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine Ciobanu's exact cause of death.