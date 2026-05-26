Body Of Missing Moses Lake Man Found At Summer Falls

The body of a Moses Lake man who had been missing for over a week has reportedly been discovered in rural Grant County north of Stratford.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Anthony James Mann was found deceased and recovered from the waters at the top of Summer Falls at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Mann was last seen alive in the Moses Lake area on May 15, and searchers subsequently discovered his van near Trail Lake next to an irrigation canal upstream from Summer Falls on May 18.

Mann had been reported missing by the Sheriff's Office as an at-risk adult due to a medical condition.

Sheriff's Officials say foul play is not suspected in Mann's death and that an autopsy will be conducted by the Grant County Coroner's Office to determine his exact cause and manner of death.