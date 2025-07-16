Body Of Missing Wenatchee Man Found Near Saddle Rock

A 24-year-old Wenatchee man who was reported missing by his family late Sunday has been found dead near Saddle Rock.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the body of Dylan Smarro was discovered on Monday in the vicinity of where his unoccupied vehicle was located at the Saddle Rock Trailhead.

Smarro's vehicle was found by his family on Sunday evening after he reportedly failed to return home from work, which investigators noted was unusual.

Detectives say surveillance video showed Smarro walking from the parking area at the trailhead toward the trail just before noon on Sunday.

Police have yet to reveal any details surrounding Smarro's possible cause of death nor why he might have gone to the area instead of returning home from work.