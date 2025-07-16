Body Of Missing Wenatchee Man Found Near Saddle Rock

Body Of Missing Wenatchee Man Found Near Saddle Rock

Dylan Smarro (photo credit: Wenatchee Police Department)

A 24-year-old Wenatchee man who was reported missing by his family late Sunday has been found dead near Saddle Rock.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the body of Dylan Smarro was discovered on Monday in the vicinity of where his unoccupied vehicle was located at the Saddle Rock Trailhead.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Smarro's vehicle was found by his family on Sunday evening after he reportedly failed to return home from work, which investigators noted was unusual.

Detectives say surveillance video showed Smarro walking from the parking area at the trailhead toward the trail just before noon on Sunday.

Police have yet to reveal any details surrounding Smarro's possible cause of death nor why he might have gone to the area instead of returning home from work.

Missing Persons in Washington State

The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson

More From 610 KONA