Basketball fans of the Pacific Northwest might be feeling energetic after news of Governor Bob Ferguson's meeting with NBA Commissioner broke out Thursday.

If you've been a Seattle sports fan for more than 20 years and you enjoy basketball, you're probably a SuperSonics fan.

READ MORE: Washington's Winter Has Been Weird, February Might Not Fix It

How the Sonics Left Seattle

The SuperSonics were arguably Seattle's most beloved franchise before the then-CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, sold the team to Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennet in 2006.



Bennett reportedly intended to keep the team in Seattle, but switched gears after negotiations for a new arena failed. This led to a fan base that has as many haters as fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder (I still don't want a single good thing to happen to that franchise, even after they won the NBA Championship last year).

Why the Governor’s Meeting Matters

Get our free mobile app

Sonics fans rejoice, however, as Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Thursday morning.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver By Jen Pottheiser NBA Commissioner Adam Silver By Jen Pottheiser loading...

Ferguson's spokesperson told NewsRadio 560 KPQ, "As a kid, the governor grew up attending many Sonics games and attending the Lenny Wilkens basketball camp. The governor recently reached out to Commissioner Adam Silver requesting an introductory meeting. They had a good conversation, and the governor offered to be helpful.”

NBA Expansion: The Most Likely Path Back

It seems the Governor is hopeful that he can help address any of the Commissioner's concerns about bringing a team back to Seattle.

Lenny Wilkens - By Malcolm Emmons Lenny Wilkens - By Malcolm Emmons loading...

The most likely route for the Sonics to return is via NBA Expansion. Seattle nearly stole the Kings from Sacramento in 2013, but the NBA board rejected the vote 22-8 to keep the team in Sacramento following a massive community-driven effort and a new arena plan.

Meanwhile, Silver has been hinting at expanding the league for years now, and the long-held belief is that he envisions the two expansion teams being Seattle and Las Vegas. This meeting could signal the beginning of the Sonics' return to the Pacific Northwest.

Courtesy Seattle Supersonics Courtesy Seattle Supersonics loading...

This Sonics fan, who grew up rooting for Ray Allen and Rashard Lewis in the Key Arena, hopes the Governor's meeting with Silver went well.