Representatives Kim Schrier and Dan Newhouse have introduced bipartisan legislation to support Washington farmers and producers by increasing funding in two key programs that promote agriculture exports.

The Agriculture Export Promotion Act will double investments in the Foreign Market Development Program (FMDP) and Market Access Program (MAP), according to a news release.

Schrier says Washington farmers are facing the threat of retaliatory tariffs as the result of President Trump's trade war from key trade partners Canada, Mexico, and China, . This legislation ensures Washington farmers have additional support to export their products ahead of potentially difficult times.

“The Market Access Program and the Foreign Market Development Program have proven to help local farmers and growers in my district bring their top quality products, including apples, cherries, and wheat, to customers around the world, unlocking economic opportunity on a global scale for Eighth District producers,” said Representative Schrier (WA-08)

Newhouse says farmers in Central Washington, rely on strong access to foreign markets and the legislation expands export opportunities.

“By delivering our agricultural products into new markets, we can ensure that American farmers remain competitive on the global stage. I want to thank my colleagues and stakeholders who have supported this effort, and I look forward to advancing this important initiative” said Rep. Newhouse (WA-04)

The two programs that would receive increased funding under this legislation. MAP allows agricultural trade associations, farmer cooperatives, non-profit trade groups, and small businesses to apply for either generic or brand-specific promotion funds to support exporting efforts. The FMDP is largely used for the promotion of bulk commodities, helping agricultural trade associations establish a permanent presence in important markets.

Representatives Costa (CA-21), Hinson (IA-02), Finstad (MN-01), Mann (KS-01), Panetta (CA-19), and Pingree (ME-01) have joined Schrier and Newhouse on the bill.