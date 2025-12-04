A former corrections officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Wellpinit has been sentenced to 168 months in prison for sexually assaulting an inmate he transported to Nespelem in 2024.

United States District Judge Mary Dimke sentenced 35-year-old Daren Bowannie after he pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of an Inmate in Federal Custody.

Details of the 2024 Transport Incident

Court documents show Bowannie transported the female inmate from Wellpinit to the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility in Nespelem. During the transport, Bowannie pulled the vehicle over and sexually assaulted the victim. The victim immediately reported the sexual assault upon arrival to the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility.

How Investigators Confirmed the Assault

Investigators found Bowannie's DNA on the victim's person, which corroborated the victim's account.

“I commend the victim for coming forward and reporting the assault," said United States Attorney Pete Serrano. "Their bravery allowed the government to prosecute Mr. Bowannie and ensure he is no longer in a position of trust where he may try to commit similar conduct.”

Agencies Involved in the Investigation

Along with the FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Colville Tribal Police Department, the Spokane Tribal Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol investigated the case.