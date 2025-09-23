Washington State is home to some of the most stunning trails in the country. From crystal-clear alpine lakes to rugged mountain summits, the Evergreen State has a hike for every adventure level.

Whether you’re chasing waterfalls, wandering through old-growth forests, or standing on top of panoramic ridgelines, these 20 hikes showcase the very best of Washington’s outdoors.

Highlights include:

Iconic routes in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Hidden gems with wildflower meadows and turquoise lakes.

Stunning views from around north-central Washington

If you’re planning your next weekend escape, this list has you covered. Lace up your boots, grab your camera, and explore why Washington is a hiker’s paradise.