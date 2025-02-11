Lithium-ion batteries pose a very real danger, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

These batteries power various devices, from smartphones to motor vehicles and everything in between: e-scooters, bicycles, cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys. However, if damaged or misused, lithium-ion batteries may well ignite or explode.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported over 25,000 fires or overheating incidents involving the batteries from 2017 to 2022.

"Additionally," writes the SFMO, "the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has observed a rise in lithium battery fires on U.S. flights, with incidents now occurring nearly twice a week - a 388% increase since 2015."

"In Washington State, lithium-ion batteries are included in the National Fire Incident Reporting System under the fire module 'Heat Source.' Particularly, battery fire incidents can be included in arcing, and radiated or conducted heat from operating equipment, which accounted for over 1,200 incidents from 2022 to 2023."

To ensure safety with lithium-ion battery devices, it is essential to use certified devices and safe, compatible charging cords. Other tips from the SFMO:

" Avoid charging devices under pillows, on beds, or on sofas."

" Unplug the device or battery once it is fully charged to prevent overcharging."

" Use only batteries specifically designed for the device."

" Store batteries in a cool, dry place, away from flammable materials."

" Insert batteries correctly, following the device’s instructions."

" Keep batteries at room temperature when possible and avoid charging them in extreme conditions below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C)."

Click here for a primer on the upshot, environmentally speaking, of these batteries.

Any further questions should be posed to the SFMO directly. The office is reachable at 360-596-3904.