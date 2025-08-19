Two separate incidents at the Bass Canyon Music Festival in George led to arrests and injuries over the weekend.

At the Gorge Amphitheatre, 27-year-old Bryant Pizango of San Diego was arrested for selling LSD and ketamine, including to an undercover officer.

Deputies say Pizango headbutted an officer during the arrest, leaving the deputy with a chipped tooth and a swollen, bleeding lip.

Pizango was booked on charges of assault, resisting arrest, and drug possession.

Meanwhile, at the Gorge Campground, 23-year-old Julian Flores of Othello was arrested after hitting a pedestrian while driving a Polaris Ranger side-by-side.

The victim lost consciousness and suffered a head injury before being taken to Quincy Valley Hospital.

Deputies said Flores, a Live Nation employee, appeared intoxicated and had an open container. He was booked on DUI and vehicular assault charges.