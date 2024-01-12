New Tenant To Be Selected After Closure Of Badger Mtn Brewing

The process of finding a business to replace Badger Mountain Brewing on Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee is underway.

Badger Mountain shut its doors at the end of the year after a decade because of a challenging business climate.

Chelan Douglas Port Authority Director of Economic Development Stacie de Mestre says there's high interest from other businesses to occupy to space.

"I've had several people contact me asking questions," said de Mestre. "I've given several tours. I think we'll probably get two, three, four, five different applications."

The Port Authority owns the building and is accepting applications until Tuesday from businesses interested in moving into the high-profile location.

De Mestre says the owner, Dave Quick, still has operations at the site and has an interest in working with the new tenant.

"He's continuing to brew beer, but he's also leasing the space because he has a significant amount of personal property in there," de Mestre said. "And he's waiting to see if he can sell it to the new tenant.

Quick posted on social media late last year that Badger Mountain Brewing was closing over impacts of the pandemic, inflation, marketplace competition, and declining sales.

The port is moving quickly with the process of getting a new tenant in place. After the window to submit applications to lease the space closes on Tuesday, an interview process will begin next Thursday. The Port Authority Board of Directors will select a new tenant the following Tuesday Jan.23.

The Lease Area for the property consists of the Restaurant and Bar approximately 3,038 sq. ft., the Production Area approximately 5,635 sq. ft., an Upper Level 1,384 sq. ft. and Non-exclusive Parking Area 75’x180’

Total Monthly Rent of the space is $8,418.15.