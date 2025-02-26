US Highway 2 over Stevens Pass in the Washington Cascades has received heavy snowfall, prompting Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials to schedule a closure for avalanche control measures.

At noon on Tuesday, WSDOT reported heavy snowfall with compact snow and slush on the roadway. Traction tires were required, and chains required on Vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight with oversize vehicles prohibited for both east and westbound traffic.

WSDOT Webcam on Stevens Pass Summit

Avalanche control is planned for US 2 Stevens Pass on Tuesday, February 25th at 6:00 p.m.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at Scenic (MP58) and westbound traffic will be stopped at the summit of Stevens Pass (MP64).

Motorists should plan ahead for delays of 30 minutes and up to two hours while avalanche control measures to be completed.

WSDOT will provide an update here, should an extended closure become necessary.