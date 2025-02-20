Avalanche Control Measures on US2 Stevens Pass

Image: Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest

The Washington State Department of Transportation has avalanche control work planned for US2 on Stevens Pass early Thursday morning, Feb. 20th.

Motorists should plan for delays of at least 30 minutes or longer, starting at 4 AM.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at Scenic (MP 58) and westbound traffic will be halted at the summit of Stevens Pass (MP 64).

WSDOT says avalanche control measures generally take between 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete. WSDOT will provide an update should an extended closure become necessary.

