Fall in Washington: 7 Cozy Activities You Can’t Miss
Autumn has officially arrived in Washington — that magical time of year when the air turns crisp, flannel makes a comeback, and pumpkin spice takes over everything from coffee to candles.
If you’re looking for ways to celebrate the season as the leaves turn and the weather cools, here are a few ideas to make the most of fall:
Visit a pumpkin patch and pick the perfect one for carving or baking.
Head to an orchard to pick apples or press your own cider.
Test your sense of direction in a corn maze , or enjoy a good old-fashioned hayride.
Take a scenic drive or hike to soak in the brilliant fall colors.
☕Warm up with hot chocolate — the official fuel of sweater weather.
Cook cozy comfort food like stews and pies that make your home smell like happiness .
And when the day’s adventures are done?
Curl up under a blanket, sip that hot chocolate, and watch a Hallmark movie — where it’s always autumn in a small town, and everyone somehow owns a pumpkin farm.
Whether you’re exploring the outdoors or savoring cozy moments at home, fall is the perfect time to slow down, enjoy the view, make new memories with friends and family , and maybe post a few rustic selfies while you’re at it.
