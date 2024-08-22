Two men believed to be gang-affiliated were jailed Wednesday morning in connection with a seemingly dramatic mid-August shooting on the Bridgeport Bar.

On Aug. 11 (a Sunday), the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received not one but several reports of gunfire near Bridgeport - 2 Richards Ave. & SR 173. The complaints started to pour in at about 11:15 local time.

Get our free mobile app

What followed was a protracted investigation. The Sheriff's Office eventually zeroed in on a handful of suspects including Rosendo Saucedo Jr., 28, of Bridgeport and Ivan Garcia-Ramirez, 29, of the Bridgeport Bar.

Separate search warrants were carried out "without incident" on Wednesday morning at 4:00 local time. Authorities seized an unspecified quantity of ammunition and firearms, some of them apparently stolen.

Both Saucedo and Garcia-Ramirez were taken into custody.

Saucedo faces a litany of charges including first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm. Compounding matters is his alleged history of domestic violence. The events of Aug. 11 constitute a violation of an existing domestic violence protection order against Saucedo.

Garcia-Ramirez is accused of obstructing a law enforcement officer and making false or misleading statements.

A third suspect, Ruben Garcia-Ramirez, has proven harder to pin down. He was not present when the search warrants were conducted and is still at large, according to the Sheriff's Office. His age and location have not been disclosed.

But Ruben faces a host of serious charges including first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office tip line: 509-699-3283.

This "high-risk" warrant required the assistance of innumerable agencies: East Cascade SWAT Team; Yakima SWAT; Kittitas County SWAT; FBI SWAT; Columbia River Drug Task Force; Washington State Patrol; Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife; Wenatchee PD; East Wenatchee PD; RiverCom; Chelan County Sheriff’s Office; HSI Homeland Security; Ballard Ambulance; Bridgeport Fire; and Okanogan County Fire District 15. Each was identified by name in a note of thanks from Sheriff Kevin Morris.