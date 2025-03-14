Arrest Made In Moses Lake Shooting

Police in Grant County have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that wounded a man last weekend in Moses Lake.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 27-year-old Luis Medina of Moses Lake was apprehended on Thursday and found in possession a firearm suspected to have been used in the shooting.

Capt. Jeff Sursely says the gun will be forensically tested to see if it matches the one used in the crime, which took place on Saturday, March 8 in the 1100 block of Stratford Road.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police they saw a white sedan pull up alongside the victim's car and fire several rounds at it.

The victim, who received wounds to his back and arm in the shooting, was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Medina was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting and assault.

Investigators have not said if the shooting was gang-related.