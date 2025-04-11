Another Suspect Arrested in March 21 Moses Lake Drive-By Shooting

Moses Lake Police arrested another suspect involved in last months drive-by shooting killing one teenage boy and wounding four others.

Officers stopped 20-year-old Richard Crozier of Moses Lake at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday at S. Alder St and E 3rd Ave. Police arrested Crozier for suspicion of Rendering Criminal Assistance.

Police also impounded Crozier's vehicle as part of a search warrant. Three primary suspects, including the 14-year-old who allegedly pulled the trigger, have been arrested in the March 21 incident ocurring in the Loop Drive area.

Crozier has been released on his own recognizance.