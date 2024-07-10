All Chelan County, Part Of Okanogan County In Air Quality Alert

An Air Quality Alert is now in place from the Washington Department of Ecology for all of Chelan County.

The alert issued Tuesday also includes the Methow Valley down to Brewster in Okanogan County and will be in place until further notice.

Ecology says smoke from the Pioneer Fire at Lake Chelan and other regional wildfires may push particulate matter (PM2.5) to levels that are Unhealthy and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

All people are advised to limit time outside, avoid strenuous activity and follow tips for cleaner indoor air when air quality is Unhealthy.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps to reduce exposure. Those steps include limiting time outside, avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, and following tips for cleaner indoor air.

The agency says all people should watch for symptoms as a sign to reduce exposure.

Agricultural and outdoor burning restrictions are in effect, according to Ecology.

The Chelan Douglas Health District shared the Air Quality Alert on social media.

Air quality was Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Chelan as of Tuesday at 4:30 pm. The rest of Chelan and Douglas counties were not experiencing unhealthy air at that time.