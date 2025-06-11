A Community Alert in the Ingalls Creek & Valley Hi area remains in place, but Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) says residents in the area are free to move about.

The update posted on social media asks residents to remain vigilant and to notify 911 immediately if they notice anything unusual or concerning.

Law enforcement continues to search for Travis Decker, accused of murdering his three daughters, in the area. Residents and visitors are urged to secure homes and vehicles. CCEM says there will be a heightened law enforcement presence as a precautionary measure.

This comes the day after crews believed they were on the trail for Decker in Blewett Pass after a tip they received about an unprepared hiker on the Enchantments trail intentionally dodging other hikers and ran from a helicopter as he discovered he was spotted.