Alaska Airlines is working to recover after a system-wide IT outage late Sunday night grounded its entire fleet, including Horizon Air jets, for nearly three hours. The issue began around 8 p.m., prompting a full ground stop that left passengers stranded on planes and in terminals.

Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are the primary carriers serving Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee, along with several other airports across the region and state.

Operations resumed just after 11 p.m., but the airline warned of continued disruptions. As of early Monday morning, at least 46 flights were canceled, with another 46 delayed. Alaska is urging travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) described long lines, missed connections, and no available hotel rooms in the area.

The cause of the outage is still unclear, and it's not yet known if it was due to a cyberattack.

Alaska Airlines is the nation’s fifth-largest carrier.