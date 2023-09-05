Gusty winds and a lack of rain from recent thunderstorms helped the Airplane Lake Fire grow approximately 1,200 acres in the last few days. The lightning caused fire in the White River drainage of the Glacier Peak Wilderness was reported July 7th and is considered at 0% containment.

The Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest updated the acreage estimate on Saturday after a survey flight on Friday to monitor growth and activity.

A news release reported the fire is now estimated at 4,988 acres, compared to an earlier estimate of 3,709 acres on Tuesday, August 29th.

The Friday evening flight over the southeast side of the fire near Boulder pass revealed minimal fire activity.

Most of the growth since Tuesday has been observed north of the White River between Foam Creek and Lighting Creek. The fire is also expanding west of Amber Creek towards the Pacific Crest Trail.

The SE area of the Airplane Lake Fire on Aug. 17th, 2023. Photo by USDA Forest Service. The SE area of the Airplane Lake Fire on Aug. 17th, 2023. Photo by USDA Forest Service. loading...

CLOSURES

There are plans to close a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail from Dishpan Gap to south of White Pass due to increased fire activity and growth. The Bald Eagle Trail can be used as an alternative route. Forest personnel are sweeping trails and posting the closure for public safety.

Closures: Areas immediately around the fire are closed including White River Trail, Boulder Creek Trail, Indian Creek Trail, White River Road beyond Tall Timbers, White River Falls Campground, and Grasshopper Meadows Campground.

ALERTS

There is a Level 1 (Be aware) evacuation notice issued by Chelan County for the White River Road (FS Road 6400) to the west of Tall Timbers Ranch. The Level 1 DOES NOT impact any county roads or right-of-way, or homes. It also does not impact Tall Timber Lodge.

The USFS is reminding visitors to reduce the risk of human-caused fires and follow campfire restrictions.