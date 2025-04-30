Adams County Sheriff’s Office: Man Wanted for Felony Stalking
Adams County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in locating a man wanted for felony stalking.
The Sheriff's Office says they're searching for 27-year-old Brian Ramirez for his involvement with felony stalking, violation of a no-contact order, and malicious mischief.
Anyone with information should contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office and tips can be provided anonymously.
