Adams County Man Arrested For Tampering With Odometers

An Adams County man is behind bars after allegedly tampering with the odometers of several vehicles prior to selling them.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says they arrested Reynaldo Valdez Garza, Jr. this week after a months-long investigation.

Detectives say Garza disconnected the odometers of several vehicles and reset or reversed their mileage readings in order to gain a higher profit from their resale.

Police have not disclosed how many vehicles Garza is suspected of having tampered with but did say they have discovered numerous pieces of evidence to corroborate the allegations.

Garza is facing charges of robbery by second-degree deception.