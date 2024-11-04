An Othello man is probably ruing his overcompensation of alcohol.

Shortly before 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, the unnamed suspect drunkenly waltzed into a stranger's home in the 2100 block of W. Cunningham Rd. He reportedly mistook the place for a friend's house.

The suspect promptly collapsed on the living room couch - only to be jolted awake by the gun-wielding homeowner. He was "held at gunpoint by the resident until law enforcement arrived," writes Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner.

Get our free mobile app

This was initially reported as a burglary in progress. The responding deputies moved with great haste, but one of them crashed near the dangerously slick intersection of Taylor Rd. and Bench Rd.

The deputy was unhurt despite having collided with a side rail. The collision is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.

Meanwhile, the "fully cooperative" intruder was cited for trespassing and escorted home.