A Guide to the Week Ahead in NCW Entertainment

Below is a rundown of entertainment offerings in the week ahead.

What: Five Days of Family Fun

Where: Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee

When: Monday (12/30) to Saturday (1/4); times vary

Description: "Let’s make the holidays unforgettable!" exclaims Numerica PAC. "From snowy slopes to indoor swims, Numerica’s Five Days of Family Fun brings you something new every day."

Who: Santa Poco

Where: The Brick Saloon in Roslyn

When: Tuesday (12/31); 9:00 p.m.

Description: "With songs about rough and tumble characters mixed with emptying whiskey glasses, the five-piece offers the type of slide guitar-emboldened tunes that float throughout a dusty roadhouse or romping dance hall." This is how Santa Poco describes itself in a colorful bio.

"Thorough storytelling mixes with mean electric leads that inspire folks to don their ten-gallons, pull the boots up over their denim blue jeans and hit the town for beer swills and swing dances 'til dawn."

Who: Whisky Trail

Where: Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee

When: Tuesday (12/31); 8:00 p.m.

Description: According to the group itself, "Whisky Trail is a three-time Best Band winning ensemble that performs classic rock covers throughout the region. While they can be a bit cheeky in their acronyms, they refer to their audience as Friends, not Fans."

"Nothing is as satisfying as when Whisky Trail Friends are on their feet dancing the night away. Whisky Trail performs year round as either a three to five piece rock band, or a two to three piece acoustic band. For smaller footprints, our Kilted lead performs acoustically as Taste of Whisky. Our goal is to take you for a ride in the way-back machine, evoking the memories and nostalgia of your favorite tunes from simpler times."

Who: Leanna Shannon

Where: Foggy Goggle in Leavenworth

When: Friday (1/3); 4:00 p.m.

Description: "I am a country singer-songwriter in the PNW who loves to dabble in rock & roll," Shannon explains by way of introduction. Acoustic guitarist and female vocalist for the band the Travelers."

