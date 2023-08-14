5 Injured In Weekend US 97 Crash, Man Faces Felony Charges

A man faces hit and run and vehicular assault charges after an early morning crash Saturday on U.S. 97 south of the Beebe Bridge.

State patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says 23-year-old Pedro Escobar Miranda of Orondo was under the influence when his southbound 2001 Honda Civic hit an oncoming 2005 Ford F-350 truck that was pulling a boat trailer.

“If you can visualize him going forward, crossing the center line and then crossing a little bit more onto the shoulder, and then correcting back,” said Weber. “And as he corrected back is where he struck the oncoming vehicle that was going northbound.”

Troopers say Miranda fled the scene on foot but was tracked down and arrested not far away to the north along the highway.

Miranda along with his passenger and three people in the truck were all taken to Lake Chelan Hospital with injuries.

The wreck took place just after 4am Saturday. The roadway was shut down for four-and-a-half hours while troopers investigated the crash.

Miranda's passenger was 24-year-old Alejandro Medrano of Quincy.

The three people injured in the truck were the driver, 24-year-old Jakob Vandeventer of Snohomish, and his passengers, 26-year-old Levi Loukusa of Monroe and 23-year-old Ethan Simonson of Monroe.