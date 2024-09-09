A man faces vehicular assault charges after allegedly driving in a stupor on SR 26, just east of Royal City.

The following account was provided by the Washington State Patrol. They responded to the collision shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Jermain Ramos-Vasquez, a 34-year-old with no known place of residence, was westbound on SR 26. Also westbound was 69-year-old Feliciano Lopez-Vasquez of Mount Vernon, WA.

Enrique Rodriguez was eastbound near Road B Southeast. (His age and city of origin are unknown.) Ramos-Vasquez crossed the center lane, striking Rodriguez.

Rodriguez then struck Lopez-Vasquez. All three motorists came to rest blocking the lanes.

Ramos-Vasquez was subsequently life-flighted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He was, according to the WSP, inebriated at the time of the collision.

Lopez-Vasquez and his 56-year-old passenger, Bernadino Rojas-Palacio, of Mount Vernon, were treated for injuries at Othello Community Hospital.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was transported to Samaritan Hospital.