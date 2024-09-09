4 Injured, 1 Charged in DUI Collision Near Royal City
A man faces vehicular assault charges after allegedly driving in a stupor on SR 26, just east of Royal City.
The following account was provided by the Washington State Patrol. They responded to the collision shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Jermain Ramos-Vasquez, a 34-year-old with no known place of residence, was westbound on SR 26. Also westbound was 69-year-old Feliciano Lopez-Vasquez of Mount Vernon, WA.
Enrique Rodriguez was eastbound near Road B Southeast. (His age and city of origin are unknown.) Ramos-Vasquez crossed the center lane, striking Rodriguez.
Rodriguez then struck Lopez-Vasquez. All three motorists came to rest blocking the lanes.
Ramos-Vasquez was subsequently life-flighted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He was, according to the WSP, inebriated at the time of the collision.
Lopez-Vasquez and his 56-year-old passenger, Bernadino Rojas-Palacio, of Mount Vernon, were treated for injuries at Othello Community Hospital.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez was transported to Samaritan Hospital.
Colorado's Leading Counties For Drunk Driving
Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews