4 Injured, 1 Charged in DUI Collision Near Royal City

4 Injured, 1 Charged in DUI Collision Near Royal City

welcomia

A man faces vehicular assault charges after allegedly driving in a stupor on SR 26, just east of Royal City.

The following account was provided by the Washington State Patrol. They responded to the collision shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Jermain Ramos-Vasquez, a 34-year-old with no known place of residence, was westbound on SR 26. Also westbound was 69-year-old Feliciano Lopez-Vasquez of Mount Vernon, WA.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Enrique Rodriguez was eastbound near Road B Southeast. (His age and city of origin are unknown.) Ramos-Vasquez crossed the center lane, striking Rodriguez.

Rodriguez then struck Lopez-Vasquez. All three motorists came to rest blocking the lanes.

Ramos-Vasquez was subsequently life-flighted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He was, according to the WSP, inebriated at the time of the collision.

Lopez-Vasquez and his 56-year-old passenger, Bernadino Rojas-Palacio, of Mount Vernon, were treated for injuries at Othello Community Hospital.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was transported to Samaritan Hospital.

Colorado's Leading Counties For Drunk Driving

The state of Colorado recorded over 730 traffic fatalities in 2022. Of those fatalities, 271 involved impaired driving. Here is a look at the most dangerous counties in Colorado based on impaired driving fatalities. The number reflects how many impaired driving fatalities in 2022.

Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews

Filed Under: Washington State Patrol

More From 610 KONA