3 Injured In Crash of 2 SUVs On I-90 Near Kittitas

Three people have injuries from a two-vehicle crash in I-90 Thursday just east of Kittitas.

A 2021 Subaru Forester driven by 18-year-old Katherine McGee of Normandy Park was eastbound on the roadway when it hit a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by 23-year-old Alexandrea Brousal of Lake Forest.

Brousal's SUV rolled and came to a rest on its side while McGee's SUV crossed over to the westbound lanes where it stopped.

McGee and her passenger, 18-year-old Khatam Nguyen of Renton, were not injured.

Brousal and her two passengers, 23-year-old Marissa London and 23-year-old Payton Strain, both of Seattle, were taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg with injuries.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash. McGee was given a ticket for distracted driving.

All five people in the crash were wearing seatbelts.