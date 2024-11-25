The hunt continues for 21-year-old Sofia Amaro of Oroville.

The search effort has graduated to a full-court press, with assistance of one kind or another from myriad agencies: the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Border Patrol, Okanogan SAR and Ferry County SAR. The information that follows was gleaned from official social media accounts.

Amaro was last seen early Tuesday morning, when she took off from the family home. By nightfall she still hadn't returned; his kin were alarmed and notified the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies spent the ensuing days following up on dubious tips. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, searchers in the Loomis area came upon an abandoned, snow-plagued vehicle that matched precisely the description of Amaro's car. It wasn't until Friday, after extensive plowing, that the vehicle could be combed for evidence.

It "contained items indicating that Amaro was at some point in the vehicle," writes the Sheriff's Office.

She remains at large. The brown-haired, brown-eyed Amaro stands five feet eight inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.