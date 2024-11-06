2024 Chelan, Douglas & Washington State General Election Results
Washingtonians are deciding local, state and Federal elections on November 5th.
Follow the links below for the local and statewide results once they are released after 8pm on Election night.
Results are unofficial and preliminary as of Tuesday night at 8pm.
Chelan County Results
Preliminary results in Chelan County show Brad Hawkins will be the winner over Flint Hartwig for Chelan County Commissioner with about 2/3rds of the initial tally on Tuesday
Allen Blackmon leads challenger Jay Eyestone in the Chelan County District Court race with just over 61% of the vote
Incumbent Chelan PUD Commissioner Randy Smith has a 26 point lead over Steve Keene
Chelan area voters are approving formation of the taxing district to fund transportation improvements by a five point margin
The Chelan County Fire District 8 Levy is passing with 53% voter support
Douglas County Results
Preliminary results in Douglas County show Randy Agnew is leading Paula Lamana for Douglas County Commissioner with over 69% of the Tuesday night tally
Incumbent Douglas PUD Commissioner Ron Skagen picked up 63% of the vote over challenger Matthew Hepner
The Eastmont School District E, P & O levy renewal is passing with a 55% yes vote
Preliminary results for Washington State Legislature and the Congressional seats in North Central Washington show Kim Schrier and Dan Newhouse leading as of Tuesday night.
Incumbent Democrat Schrier has a nine and 1/2 point lead over Republican Carmen Goers
Jerrod Sessler won the primary but trailed Newhouse by roughly 3,800 votes
Brian Burnett is leading Heather Koellen with 53 % of the vote in the 12th District State legislative race
Incumbent Mike Steele will retain his seat, leading Daniel Scott in the other 12th District House race with 63.4% of the vote
Former 12th District Representative Keith Goehner is leading his Senate bid over Jim Mayhew by 11 points
In the open 7th State legislative district races, Andrew Engell leads Soo ing-Moody with 62% of the vote in the Position 1 race
Hunter Abell topped Paul "Rocky" Dean with just under 70% of the vote for Position 2
Federal Office Election Results
Statewide Executive Office Election Results
Statewide Measures Election Results
Statewide Judicial Election Results