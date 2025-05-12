14-Year-Old Student Facing Charges For Allegedly Bringing BB Gun To School

A 14-year-old girl is facing possible charges after police say she was found in possession of a potentially-dangerous weapon at school.

The Moses Lake Police Department says the girl was discovered with a BB gun on Tuesday at Frontier Middle School, where she is a student.

Get our free mobile app

Police Capt. Jeff Sursely says the girl told investigators she brought the weapon on campus to protect herself after being bullied by several kids last weekend.

Spokesperson Ryan Shannon of the Moses Lake School District says the girl was not the target of bullying at school and the incident which prompted the girl to bring the weapon on campus happened elsewhere.

Sursely says the girl didn't specify if her alleged bullies were fellow classmates and added she was disciplined by school officials for bringing the weapon on campus but he was not aware of what specific punishment she received.

The girl was cited for bringing a dangerous weapon on to school property and reportedly released to her parents following the discovery, which Shannon says was made after school officials were notified that she may have been in possession of the weapon by an outside party.

Investigators have forwarded their case information to the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for potential charges.

Shannon says when the girl was confronted by law enforcement, she admitted to having the weapon, was fully compliant, and surrendered it peacefully without incident.