The Washington State Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality in rural Grant County.

The collision occurred just after 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

31-year-old Thalia Arceo-Padilla, of East Wenatchee, was northbound on SR 281, slightly north of George. She was accompanied by an unidentified passenger. Also northbound was 29-year-old Andrea Massey of Quincy, Wash.

Traveling southbound was 24-year-old Angel Guerrero of Zillah, Wash.

According to the WSP, Arceo-Padilla rear-ended Massey, then crossed the center line, striking Guerrero. All three came to rest in a ditch.

Neither Massey nor Guerrero sustained injuries. Arceo-Padilla did; she was treated at Harborview Medical Center.

Arceo-Padilla's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The WSP has not disclosed any details regarding the passenger's identity.

It's not yet known what caused the collision, or if intoxicants were involved, but charges against Arceo-Padilla are reportedly pending.