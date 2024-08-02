The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatal motorcycle collision in Chelan County.

The incident occurred at 1 p.m. local time on Thursday.

64-year-old Paul Koch, of Gold Bar, Washington, was eastbound on Highway 2 in Tumwater Canyon.

Koch was riding a 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide (FLHX).

He struck the guardrail on his right; the motorcycle then continued for a mile and a half before coming to rest in a ditch.

Koch was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet clear if Koch was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The WSP has confirmed that he was wearing protective headgear. Koch's helmet was certified by the Department of Transportation.