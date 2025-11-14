Zillah Police arrested a 29-year-old mother on a charge of Family Abandonment on Tuesday after they say she allegedly dropped her daughter off at school on the Veteran's Day holiday and didn't see her for hours.

MOM ADMITTED TO POLICE SHE DIDN'T KNOW IT WAS A SCHOOL HOLIDAY

According to court papers from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to Zillah Intermediate School for a report of a missing child. When police arrived they met the mother who told police she wasn't aware school was closed for Veteran's Day and that she had dropped off her daughter between 8:00 am and 9:00 am and didn't see her until 4:00 pm when police found her at a friend's home.

POLICE SAY THE SCHOOL PARKING LOT WAS EMPTY

Officers say the mother allegedly left her daughter at school despite the fact that the parking lot where teachers park was empty and a large electronic sign in front of the school that said the school was closed for Veteran's Day. The mother told police she started to worry when the school bus didn't show up at the drop-off spot so she could pick up her daughter. Authorities say the daughter spent 7 to 8 hours at the friend's home before she was found.

APPARENTLY NOT THE FIRST TIME IT HAPPENED

The 29-year-old mother told police it wasn't the first time the incident happened. She admitted dropping of her child on September 22 when the school was also closed. Apparently the Zillah School District handled that drop-off without involving police.

The mother now faces a charge of Family Abandonment and is expected to make a court appearance on Friday.