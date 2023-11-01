If you drive in Yakima you probably see police make traffic stops. Maybe you've been stopped for a traffic violation. If you have it's likely you've received a warning rather than a ticket. In fact during the week of October 22 through October 28 Officers made a total of 814 traffic stops and issued 300 citations. Officers in the department are required to make 4 stops everyday in an effort to slow drivers and save lives.

THE RED LIGHT CRASHES CONTINUE IN THE CITY SO BE EVER VIGILANT



21 collisions were reported during the week with 9 happening because a driver didn't stop for a red light. The week before Officers investigated 40 collisions with 25 red light crashes. Over the last week 8 drivers were arrested for DUI. The week before 6 drivers were arrested for driving drunk or on drugs.

WOW THAT'S A BIG INCREASE DESPITE BEING 22 OFFICERS SHORT IN THE YPD

The speed patrols started about 2 years ago when the city was seeing a rash of serious crashes and fatality accidents. Since then traffic stops have in the city have seen a177% increase. City officials believe the traffic patrols have helped to slow drivers and prevent fatality crashes.

THE YPD NOW HAS A FULL TIME DUI OFFICER FUNDED BY THE STATE

The Yakima Police Department has also received a grant from the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission to fund a full time DUI Officer and a patrol vehicle. The department restarted the traffic unit even though the department is short 22 officers but budgeted for 143 Officers. Chief Matthew Murray says Officers work everyday to keep Yakima safe despite racing from call to call because of a shortage of available Officers.

