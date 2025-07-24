Yakima Police are investigating another fatal shooting this week reported at about 1:30 am Thursday in the area of 72nd and Tieton near a fast food restaurant in the area.

A 21-YEAR-OLD MAN IS DEAD

The victim only been identified as a 21-year-old man from Yakima. Authorities say the victim died of a single gunshot wound at the scene of the shooting. So far no arrest has been made. No other information is available as the investigation continues. Police are working with businesses in the area hoping to find valuable video from security cameras that could help them find the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder.

2 HOMICIDES THIS WEEK

It's the second homicide this week as police continue to search for clues and a suspect in a shooting reported Tuesday at Yakima's Miller Park. The Yakima County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in the Miller Park shooting as 35-year-old Jorge Alvarado of Yakima. Police haven't said if the shootings are gang related or if the shootings are connected. Police are hoping for tips to help them make arrests.

MILLER PARK SHOOTING

Officers arrived at Miller Park at about 6:25 pm Tuesday and found Alvarado suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and medics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to take over the investigation. Were you near either of the shootings? If you have any information about either shooting you're encouraged to contact Detective Scott Gronewald at (509) 576-6597 or anonymously Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.