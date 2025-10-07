It's called "YOUR CITY, YOUR SAFETY." The Yakima Police Department is holding three town hall events later this month to talk about the State of Public Safety in the city of Yakima. The town halls are set for October 13, 14 and 15.

IT'S BEEN A BUSY SUMMER OF CRIME

Yakima Police have been busy fighting crime this past summer and fall. Perhaps the most impactful incident happened on August 9 after 14 Officers including the Chief fired shots that killed a murder suspect in downtown Yakima after the suspect opened fire on Officers. The shooting by the Officers happened after the suspect, 36-year-old Roberto Leyva-Sanchez fatally shot his female partner and lead police on a chase into downtown Yakima during the popular Cruise the Ave event.

THE SUSPECT WAS SHOT AND KILLED

Leyva-Sanchez was killed by the Officers after he fired shots at the Officers. After the shooting 14 Officers were placed on administrative leave. They've all been placed back on the job as the investigation continues. But it's one of many crimes Officers deal with on a daily basis. If crime is concerning to you you'll want to attend one of the town halls.

THREE TOWN HALLS PLANNED

The October 13 town hall will be held at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center and it begins at 6:00 pm.

The October 14 town hall will be held at the Harmon Center at 10:30 am at 12:00 pm.

The October 15 town hall will be held at Washington Fruit Community Center at 6:00 pm.

QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS

Everyone is invited to bring questions and concerns about public safety in the city of Yakima. If you're at all concerned about safety in the city of Yakima you'll want to attend one of the town halls next week.