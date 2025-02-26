The Annual White Pass Winter Carnival is set for Saturday and Sunday March 1 and 2 complete with a torchlight parade and fireworks. Spokesperson Kathleen Goyette says it's a great time to have family fun in the mountains and you don't need to know how to ski or ride.

IF YOU'VE NEVER SEEN AND CLIMBED ON THE CASTLE YOU GOTTA GO



The highlight of the weekend is the giant snow castle with a circus theme. More than 2 and a half stories tall with 6 to 7 thousand square feet of tunnels and slides for the kids to ride tubes off the castle which is free. There's cool snow sculptures. The castle is open to the public from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm Saturday and 10:00 am until 4:00 pm Sunday. There's fun music planned with Merritt and Rob spinning tunes.

New York New Year's Night Ski Party White Pass Ski Area via Google Maps loading...

FOOD AND FUN ALL WEEKEND LONG IN THE LODGE

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are available in the lodge.

A torchlight parade kicks off at 7:00 p.m. followed by a huge fireworks show over the snow at 7:15 p.m. Night skiing is available from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Saturday.

THE FUN CONTINUES ON SUNDAY WITH SHORTER HOURS

The fun continues on Sunday with kids obstacle course races and fun on the castle.

The White Pass Winter Carnival kicks off on Saturday morning.

SOME GREAT TIPS TO READ BEFORE YOU GO

PARKING - Parking gets tight, especially on Saturday between 9:45 am and 1:30 pm. Please plan accordingly.

CROWDS - If you are looking for smaller crowds, plan to attend on Sunday.

FOOD - WP will be offering the regular menu at the Cafe, Bistro and Espresso. High Camp will be open as well.

PRO TIP - SNACKS - Get some snacks in your pockets. Kids play hard and wear out more quickly when they play outdoors in the snow.

