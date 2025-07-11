Time to support K9 Foundation Yakima Valley which needs everyone's help.

K-9 Officers are busy in the Yakima valley everyday keeping people safe and catching bad guys.

PRIVATE DONATIONS ARE VITAL

But did you know Yakima County depends upon private donations to fund local K9 programs. Fern Hart President/Executive Director

K9 Foundation Yakima Valley she needs help from Yakima. Currently the foundation is supporting ten active K9's in the county with four (4) additional slated to join forces by the end of 2025.

Get our free mobile app

DONATIONS ARE DECREASING

The problem? Donations have decreased this year. Hart says it's something that's never happened in the 5+ years she's been in operation.

She says understands that everything has increased in price and she says law enforcement K9 departments aren't any different. "I have donors that have been with us from the jump that I always knew I could count on them IF I really needed them. Well, that's not been the case with some of them."

Yakima Police Department Yakima Police Department loading...

K9 OFFICERS NEED SUPPORT

The K9's are a vital part of the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Yakima Police Department. Money from the fundraiser goes to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley that was started in February of 2021 to support Yakima County law enforcement agencies K-9 programs. The founder of the K9 Foundation Yakima Valley, Fern Hart says she started the foundation after learning that unlike many other law enforcement agencies around the country, Yakima County depends upon private donations to fund local K9 programs.

KIT NEWS KIT NEWS/K9 LUKA loading...

YOU CAN HELP TODAY

You can help the foundation by donating to the foundation or purchasing plush K9 puppies at The Range, at 1701 Garretson Lane and Earthwise Pet Nutrition Center at 6530 West Nob Hill.

Check out the foundation website at https://k9foundationyv.org/