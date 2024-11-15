Yakima’s Holiday Light Fest Returns December 12-20!

The magic of the holiday season will illuminate Yakima's State Fair Park once again as the popular Holiday Light Fest returns for its fifth annual run from December 12 to December 20.

HOW MANY MILES OF LIGHTS?

Presented by Gesa Credit Union, this festive event promises to dazzle locals and visitors alike with over 30 miles of twinkling lights and enchanting holiday scenes. According to a press release from State Fair Park this year's display will feature all the favorite holiday-themed attractions, including Candyland complete with a festive gingerbread house and the enchanting North Pole, where children can drop off their letters to Santa. Guests can also meet the jolly man himself.

IS THE EVENT PART OF YOUR ANNUAL TRADITION?

Kathy Kramer, CEO of the organization behind the Holiday Light Fest, expressed her excitement, saying, "We are thrilled that the community has made the Holiday Light Fest part of their annual Holiday family tradition.

It's heartwarming to see families come together to celebrate the season in such a joyful setting."

Brian Stephenson Brian Stephenson loading...

ENJOY THE EVENING WITH SOME FOOD AND DRINK

As you enter the Holiday Light Fest, you'll receive a map that showcases all the themed displays along the illuminated route. In addition, a menu of food and beverage options will be available for purchase, so no one goes hungry while enjoying the holiday sights.

Get our free mobile app

FAST PASSES ARE AVAILABLE AGAIN THIS YEAR

In response to popular demand, the event will also feature the "HLF Fast Pass," which allows guests to enjoy priority entry into the drive-thru Light Fest through an exclusive entrance. Fast Passes can be purchased at the gate upon entry, offering a convenient option for those looking to maximize their festive experience.

The gates will open at 4:30 PM each day, with the drive-thru festivities occurring from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The Holiday Light Fest is not just a visual feast but a cherished family tradition that bolsters the spirit of community during this special time of year.

HOLIDAY LIGHT FEST Brian Stephenson Brian Stephenson loading...

SOO WHATS' THE COST OF ADMISSION?

General Admission Entry

Cars, Trucks, SUVs: $15

Limos, Buses, RVs: $30

***General Admission entrance will be Gate #15 off Pacific Ave (by the Yakima County Baseball Stadium).

HLF Fast Pass

Cars, Trucks, SUVs: $25

Limos, Buses, RVs: $50

***The HLF Fast Pass exclusive entrance will be Gate #1 off Fair Avenue.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer