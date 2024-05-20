Another drop in gas prices this week in Yakima and Washington state.

THE SECOND WEEK YAKIMA HAS SEEN A DROP IN PRICES

Officials at GasBuddy say average gasoline prices in Yakima have fallen 11.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 16.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

THE GOOD NEWS JUST BEFORE THE THREE DAY WEEKEND

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says drivers continue to get good news before the Memorial Day weekend with gas prices falling making it four straight weeks of declines for the national average. De Haan says there's even more good news "GasBuddy's Summer Travel Forecast, coming out this week, will also give motorists mostly good news for the rest of the summer, predicting that gas prices over the next few months will stay far under record levels and should continue trending lower as we get closer to July 4."

Koehler Urges Higher Gas Prices Getty Images loading...

IT COULD BE AN AFFORDABLE SUMMER DRIVING SEASON BUT PRICES ARE STILL HIGH

He says this summer is shaping up to be "mostly favorable" for drivers in the state. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Washington state today is $3.60 down from $3.61 on Friday. Cheapest gas in the valley? You'll find that at the Safeway in Toppenish and the Highway 97 Truck Plaza selling for $3.81 per gallon. The cost is $3.85 per gallon at the Ahtanum Fuel Stop in Union Gap.

Self-Service Gas Station Getty Images loading...

REMEMBER WHEN ?



Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

May 20, 2023: $4.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

May 20, 2022: $5.04/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 20, 2021: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 20, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g)

May 20, 2019: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 20, 2018: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 20, 2017: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 20, 2016: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 20, 2015: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

May 20, 2014: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

WHAT YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS ARE PAYING ON THE WEST SIDE

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.50/g, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.57/g.

Seattle- $4.76/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.80/g.

Washington- $4.54/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.60/g.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli