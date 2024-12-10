In an effort to combat minor crimes such as graffiti and shoplifting, the city of Yakima is employing a progressive approach through its Community Diversion Program (CDP), initiated in 2016. With limited budgets often hindering the prosecution of these offenses, city officials believe this program can make a significant impact.

The CDP adopts a problem-solving model aimed at addressing the root causes of recurring low-level crime while holding offenders accountable. By collaborating with government agencies, community organizations, and treatment providers, the program strives to enhance neighborhood quality of life.

Typically accommodating between 10 to 15 participants, the program has the capacity to support up to 25 individuals at a time. Since its inception, over 204 participants have enrolled, with 52 successfully graduating. Collectively, they have completed 432 hours of community service, and an impressive 80% of graduates remain crime-free.

Noteworthy successes include three graduates who have become substance abuse counselors and two who are currently pursuing college degrees. Additionally, many others have secured gainful employment, demonstrating the program's effectiveness in transforming lives and contributing to the broader Yakima community.

As Yakima continues to address the challenges of low-level crime, the Community Diversion Program serves as a model for other cities looking to implement restorative justice practices that benefit both offenders and the community at large.

