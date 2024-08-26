The general election is months away with auditor Charles Ross predicting an 85% to 95% turnout. If that happens it'll be a big change from the last general election in November of 2023. That's because a majority of people in Yakima County ignored the November 7 general election in 2023.

THE LAST GENERAL ELECTION YAKIMA HAD THE LOWEST TURNOUT IN WA

Voter turnout in Yakima was an official 25.8% the lowest in the state of Washington.

128,382 ballots were sent to registered voters but a low 33,149 were returned to the auditors office on election day of last year. Ross says some voters didn't find much but a couple of issues on the ballot and that may have been a reason why some didn't vote.

Vote Voting Election Getty Images loading...

A NEAR RECORD TURNOUT FOR THIS NOVEMBER ELECTION

All the numbers are expected to be different in the 2024 November general election when Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross predicts a near record turnout because of the presidential election. Ballots will be sent out for the November 5 general election on October 18.

YOU GET MORE BALLOTS THAN YOU NEED AT YOUR HOME?

If you receive more ballots than you should because family members moved from your home or have died Ross says write 'return to sender' and send the ballots back to the auditors office. Then ask family members to contact the auditors office directly to let them know about the status of their ballot. The number to call is 574-1340.

