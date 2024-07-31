If you are a wine lover you'll be happy to know the Yakima Valley is number 1 when it comes to wine.

YAKIMA TOPPING THE LIST OF BEST WINE REGIONS IN THE USA

Thanks to your votes the Yakima Valley has been selected as the Number One Best Wine Region in USA TODAY’S 2024 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. John Cooper, CEO and President of Yakima Valley Tourism says "we congratulate all the regions on earning the honor to be finalists and thank the thousands of folks who voted to make us number one.”

Cooper says the annual awards are decided through public voting between "20 regions in the U.S. selected by a panel of wine experts and journalists."

THERE'S GOOD REASON WHY SOO MANY WINERIES MAKE THE VALLEY HOME

More than 40 wineries call the Yakima Valley home with many award winning wines year after year. All those wineries call the valley home because of the many benefits of living and making wine in the sun filled Yakima area. Cooper says the Yakima Valley is renowned for its beautiful landscapes and ideal grape-growing climate that produce a variety of award-winning wines. Cooper says this recognition is a testament to the "hard work and passion of local winemakers, growers and wineries."

VISITORS WILL FIND MORE THAN JUST WINE IN WINE COUNTRY

Cooper says it also puts the spotlight on things that make the Yakima Valley a desirable wine region including "climate, outdoor amenities, farm fresh experiences, fine dining, culture and the arts."

Yakima Valley, WA

Temecula Valley, CA

Paso Robles, CA

Loudoun, VA

Suisun Valley, CA

Santa Barbara County, CA

Finger Lakes, NY

Willamette Valley, OR

Sonoma Valley, CA

Grand Valley, CO

