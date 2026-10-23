Last Call for Yakima & Tri-Cities Seize the Deal Online Auction: Ends Tonight at 7 PM
Online Shopping Is Fun and Convenient
Hurry, time is running out to save on local favorites. The Yakima and Tri-Cities Fall "Seize the Deal" online auction ends tonight at 7 PM. Bid today!
You can save thousands of dollars on local products and services. The way our online auction works is you can either choose the "Bid Now" or "Buy Now" options in the shopping list.
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Buy Now Options:
FACT Safety Drivers Education Course
Aftermath Custom Auto #1 and Aftermath Custom Auto #2
Hotel Ballard & The Olympic Spa
Bid Now Options
Did you know they make "smart grills" now? Ranch & Home in Tri-Cities has some bid now options for a Weber Genesis smart grill and a natural gas grill, too.
Other bid now deals include:
- Parry Jewelers
- Whistlin' Jack's Outpost & Lodge
- Aftermath Custom Auto
- Avanta Dental
- Frank's Point S Tires
- Castle Pump & Electric
- Yakima Implement and Irrigation
Don't end up with #FOMO, take advantage of these Seize the Deals before they're gone!
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Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby