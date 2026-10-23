Online Shopping Is Fun and Convenient

Hurry, time is running out to save on local favorites. The Yakima and Tri-Cities Fall "Seize the Deal" online auction ends tonight at 7 PM. Bid today!

You can save thousands of dollars on local products and services. The way our online auction works is you can either choose the "Bid Now" or "Buy Now" options in the shopping list.

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Buy Now Options:

The Little Soapmaker

Revive Wellness and Tanning

FACT Safety Drivers Education Course

Aftermath Custom Auto #1 and Aftermath Custom Auto #2

Hotel Ballard & The Olympic Spa

SeventyFour SeventyFour

Bid Now Options

Did you know they make "smart grills" now? Ranch & Home in Tri-Cities has some bid now options for a Weber Genesis smart grill and a natural gas grill, too.

Other bid now deals include:

Parry Jewelers

Whistlin' Jack's Outpost & Lodge

Aftermath Custom Auto

Avanta Dental

Frank's Point S Tires

Castle Pump & Electric

Yakima Implement and Irrigation

Don't end up with #FOMO, take advantage of these Seize the Deals before they're gone!