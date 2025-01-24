Diverse Group to Tackle Yakima Homelessness
The Board of County Commissioners today finalized their appointments to the Yakima County Homeless Coalition Executive Committee. This committee consists of thirteen community members from different stakeholder groups that provide strategic oversite and accountability to matters associated with homelessness. The committee begins the year long journey of updating the county’s 5- Year Plan to Address Homelessness.
COMMISSIONER CURTIS SAYS THEY HOPE TO FIND SOLUTIONS
According to Commissioner Kyle Curtis, “This committee is a diverse group of stakeholders-including local government, nonprofits, law enforcement, healthcare providers, and individuals with lived experience of homelessness. Their input will be instrumental in identifying key challenges and designing solutions for Yakima County that reflect the complexities of this challenge.”
YOU ARE INVITED TO THE MEETINGS
The committee’s first meeting will be on February 18th which will be a strategic session focused on identifying needs, gaps, and opportunities in the homeless response system.“The 5-Year Plan to Address Homelessness and Housing in Yakima County represents a pivotal step toward creating a comprehensive roadmap that focuses on sustainable solutions that work to keep homelessness in Yakima County brief and rare.” states Commissioner Kyle Curtis. Community members and leaders are invited to attend the Yakima County 5-Year Homeless Housing Strategic Plan update sessions.
The Yakima County Homeless Coalition operates under the guidance of the Yakima County Homeless Housing and Assistance Program Charter.
IT'S A DIVERSE PLAN TO TACKLE THE PROBLEM
About the Five-Year Homeless Housing Strategic Plan
The Yakima County 5-Year Homeless Housing Strategic Plan serves three critical purposes in our community:
Establishing a strategy to address homelessness in Yakima County.
Setting clear, measurable goals to achieve that strategy, and to hold stakeholders within the system accountable to their roles.
Creating concise objectives generated by local experts that can be used in making funding decisions for Yakima County.
The goals defined in the 5-Year Plan have a direct impact on informing funding priorities and allowable uses, as well as the focus for data and general homeless response system strategies.
