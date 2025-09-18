Are you ready for a parade?

THE 64TH ANNUAL YAKIMA SUNFAIR PARADE is set for SEPTEMBER 20!

The 64th Annual Sunfair Parade is Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 10:00 am, A press release from the city says bring your energy, creativity, and community spirit as we take over Yakima Avenue, starting at 16th and parading all the way down to Naches Ave.

LOTS OF FUN STUFF IN THE PARADE

Marching bands, dazzling floats, classic cars, local legends, and lively performers.

That's a lot of people. City officials expect upwards of 10,000 spectators to line Yakima Avenue so if you want a spot close to the street you're encouraged to get there early.

Get our free mobile app

A GRAND MARSHAL NAMED

Whether it's a business, school group, nonprofit, performance team, a pirate ship, or just someone who loves a good parade thousands are expected to line Yakima avenue Saturday morning. The 2025 Grand Marshal is Dr. Teressa Rich...dedicated more than 20 years to serving Yakima Valley College and the Yakima Valley community. City officials say the parade route will be closed to traffic.

KIT News KIT News loading...

WATCH WHERE YOU PARK

Side streets along the parade route will also be closed to through traffic while the parade is underway. As the last entries in the parade pass by the closed side streets, they will be reopened to traffic by Yakima Police.

Yakima Avenue will be closed to all traffic from N. 16th Avenue to 6th Street from 9:00 am until the parade concludes. There will be no parking along the Yakima Avenue parade route from 7:00 am until the parade concludes.