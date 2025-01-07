In an effort to bolster public safety and streamline emergency responses, Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is urging voters to support a proposed 2/10th of 1% sales tax increase aimed at funding a new countywide radio system. The measure is slated to appear on the ballot on April 22.

UDELL SAYS IT'S TIME FOR EVERYONE TO OPERATE ON THE SAME PAGE

Sheriff Udell emphasized the critical need for improved communication between law enforcement and local firefighting agencies, which currently operate on separate radio systems that hinder coordination during emergencies. Udell says "we’ve faced challenges for years in Yakima due to our fragmented communication channels,” Udell adds the new system will allow all first responders to communicate on the same frequency, especially during major emergencies, saving lives and improving response times.

EACH AGENCY WILL STILL MAINTAIN ITS OWN SYSTEM

The proposed $35 million radio solution aims to unify the communication effort among various agencies, ensuring they can effectively work together during crises such as natural disasters, mass casualty incidents, or active shooter situations. While the new system would primarily be enacted during emergencies, agencies would continue to use their own systems during routine operations.

THE YAKIMA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS BACK THE EFFORT



Funded by a feasibility study conducted in 2022, the Yakima County Commissioners have shown their support for the initiative, highlighting its potential to transform the way emergency services operate in the region. Sheriff Udell noted that it could take up to five years to fully finance the system through the proposed sales tax increase.

A LOT OF WORK WOULD NEED TO BE COMPLETED

If approved by voters, the new system would necessitate the installation of new infrastructure across the county and upgrades to existing portable and mobile radio equipment. Udell admits the implementation could take months, but the long-term benefits would significantly outweigh the initial efforts.

UDELL SAYS THE NEW SYSTEM COULD SAVE LIVES

In an age where every second counts, having seamless communication can mean the difference between life and death. Udell says the potential impacts of a coordinated response in the face of threats such as school shootings will make a big difference. He's hoping voters support the proposed sales tax increase.

