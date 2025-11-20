Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell has announced his retirement at the end of 2026 after nearly 37-years with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY

Udell made the announcement during a press conference at the Yakima County Courthouse on Wednesday. Udell was elected sheriff in 2018 and started his job in 2019 after being the Chief Criminal Deputy for nearly 3 decades.

DECIDING TO RUN AFTER THE FORMER SHERIFF DECIDED AGAINST RE ELECTION

Udell decided to run for the office of Yakima County Sheriff after then Sheriff Brian Winter announced he wouldn't seek re-election because of ALS or Lou Gehrigs Disease. Winter believed his condition was the result of a his time as a Marine deployed in Desert Storm. Udell won the election against challenger former Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy Nolan Wentz 61% to 37% to become the new Yakima County Sheriff.

CRIME FIGHTING ENDS IN 2026 AND MAKING AN ENDORSEMENT

Wednesday Udell announced he is stepping away and retiring at the end of 2026. During the press conference Udell endorsed Lt. Jake Church who plans to run for Yakima County Sheriff in 2026.

FULL ENDORSEMENT FOR CHURCH

“Jake has the experience, integrity, and commitment that this community needs to keep moving forward,” says Sheriff Udell. “I have worked alongside him and can say with confidence that he is the right person to continue the work we’ve started. I’m proud to endorse him and look forward to seeing him lead.” Udell is urging people to support Church to become the next Yakima County Sheriff saying he would continue the effort to lower the crime rate in the county and create an atmosphere in which people are happy to work for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.