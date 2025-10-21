Do you support the ban on the sale and manufacture of marijuana in the unincorporated areas of Yakima County? That's a question voters will be asked in November. It's something that Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell stands against.

IT'S ON YOUR BALLET

It's an advisory measure on the November general election ballot called Proposition No. 1 asking voters in the county whether the Board of County Commissioners should continue the complete ban on cannabis production, processing, and retail sales in unincorporated Yakima County.

A WARNING LETTER TO YOU

Sheriff Udell has written a letter to the community in which he says he's opposed to lifting the ban because of the concern about a rise in impaired driving in the county and the crime associated with "expanded marijuana access." Udell says along with the concerns about road safety he's also against a lifting of the ban because of the possibility of an increase in crime. He says lifting the ban would likely increase opportunities for crime to increase "undermining the safety and security of neighborhoods."

YAKIMA COUNTY COMMISSIONER KYLE CURTIS

Yakima County Commissioner Kyle Curtis however is on the other side. He issued a press release this past summer in which he says "the County has left millions of dollars on the table that could have been utilized towards substance abuse prevention programs and public safety." Curtis maintains that current ban hasn't worked since people who live in the unincorporated areas can make a short drive to purchase pot products.

YAKIMA COUNTY COULD USE THE MONEY

According to the press release a portion of the state's 37% cannabis excise tax is distributed to cities and counties depending on their cannabis policies. However Curtis says because of the current policy or ban the county is unable to benefit from the cannabis excise tax.

How will you vote?