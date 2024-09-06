A 14-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of two students and two teachers at a high school near Atlanta on Wednesday. 9 other people were taken to a hospital with injuries and are expected to survive.

MORE THAN 20 SCHOOL SHOOTINGS HAVE HAPPENED SO FAR THIS YEAR

It's another shooting in a series of school shootings around the country that continue to threaten safety at schools. So far this year US authorities say more than 20 school shootings have been reported in the United States injuring 50 people.

Many colleges and universities have their own police agencies or security forces which is the case with both Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

In high schools in the state it's a different story.

MANY POLICE DEPARTMENTS GUARD SCHOOLS IN WA STATE

Violence is always a concern in Yakima as police work with school districts to increase security to try and prevent a tragic shooting.

In Washington state resource/police officers are stationed at schools around the state.

In the past Yakima Police Resource Officers were active in area schools but that's no longer happening. 88 of Washington state's 321 school districts have a police officer or deputy on site to protect students. That's 27% of districts.

THE YAKIMA SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS A DEDICATED SAFETY DIVISION

Officials in the largest district in the valley, the Yakima School District officials say "the Yakima School District has established a dedicated safety division staffed by 8 School Safety Officers (SSOs). The Officers are not contracted security personnel but are seasoned professionals with extensive backgrounds in law enforcement, deeply rooted in our community. Collectively, they bring over 194 years of law enforcement experience, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

YAKIMA POLICE USED TO BE IN AREA SCHOOLS BEFORE A MAJOR OFFICER SHORTAGE

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says in the past the department had enough officers to cover all city areas and place officers at city high schools and middle schools. That's not the case today. The city police department is still short on the number of available Officers.

Seely says they do work closely with the Yakima School District in hardening entrances to schools.

